The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer: An Old Friend Joins The Prequel Party

Henry Cavill may be exiting Netflix's "Witcher" franchise, but there are lots of other faces ready to flesh out this fantasy universe — and I'm not talking about teen heartthrob Gale Hawthorne. Prequel series "The Witcher: Blood Origin" is set to debut later this month with a star-studded cast and a particularly action-ready headliner at the helm. I'm happy to report that Michelle Yeoh is wielding a sword in the latest trailer for the upcoming series, which means it's time to cancel your holiday plans and prepare for a four-part binge on Christmas day!

Created by "The Witcher" writer Declan de Barra, "Blood Origin" takes place 1,200 years before Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri come together. Instead, we follow seven strangers who join together against an unstoppable empire. Their journey will not only lead to the creation of the very first Witcher, but will also reveal more about the Conjunction of the Spheres, a crucial event in which the worlds of monsters, humans, and elves were all merged into one. Every story has a beginning, and this is what paves the way for the version of the Continent seen in "The Witcher."

Audiences just can't get enough of lore-laden prequel series about their favorite fantasy worlds! The same year that brought us "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "House of the Dragon" will now conclude with "Blood Origin." Can this series keep the trend of success going? I'm not gonna lie — based on the look of the trailer and the very familiar face that pops in at the end, the hype feels very real.