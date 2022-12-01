The Team Behind Shudder's A Wounded Fawn Talk Shooting On 16mm And That Credit Scene [Exclusive Interview]

We are here to primarily talk about "A Wounded Fawn," which is the movie you guys have here at the fest, which I saw the other night. It's one of those things where, I saw "The Menu" last night, which was a big studio movie. I saw "Smile," a big scary movie. And then I saw this, and if I see a weirder movie this week...

Lind: Let us know. We'll kill them.

Great. Where does this start? Where does this generate from?

Stevens: Well, on one level, it started as a script that came to me through the producers, originally written by a guy, Nathan Faudree. I think the other level is, what we're doing here are at Fantastic Fest, as movie lovers, is we're trying to find that next hit, that thing that we haven't experienced before. I think that craving is what I'm looking for when I get involved with a project, so I'm kind of on that script, right? What can we do to make this something we haven't seen before? I think it starts at that point of wanting to try to push things into a new area.

Then for you guys, when you get involved, you see a script and do you have a sense for how weird it's actually going to turn out to be when it's on the page?

Lind: I had a sense, because I know Travis pretty well. A lot of it was in the script, a lot of the images, so it wasn't a total surprise, because it was practical too, most of it. We saw it on the day, which was really nice, and I think that was the big surprise, just to see the — whatever that was — the X-ray scene with the owl and the surgery scene.

Ruben: Yeah, you always have an idea in your head of what it might be, but when you're working with a visionary like Mr. Stevens, you gather, "Oh, there really is a pipe-puppet trying to bite me." This Bubonic Plague era, surgeons with this owl image. Every kind of turn of it exceeded my expectations. And then the 16 millimeter of it all.

Lind: Mm-hmm.

Ruben: I mean, that puts it on a whole other level. I remember the first time watching it at Tribeca, just seeing the grain, and the effect, and the leveling up it does, it just makes it a whole other film, along with the sound design, and score, and everything. It really exceeded my expectations.

What's interesting about it being shot on 16 millimeter is it makes it feel like you're watching something you shouldn't be watching. Even when it first starts you're like, "I don't know." All of those the entities throughout the movie, the owls and all of those things, those were mostly practical, I assume, but is that tough to accomplish on what I assume is not an extravagant budget?

Stevens: Yeah [pause].

Ruben: Perfect [laughs].

Stevens: I think the fun aspect of the process is trying to figure out the engineering to capture something like that live. It has a bit of a backyard play quality. You're getting together with your friends and you're like, "Okay, now the stage coach is going to come in," and here comes the piece of cardboard that everybody's moving across the stage. There are people who probably think of cinema in a very technical pre-viz way, and I like to think [of] things more tactile, and "let's get the miniatures out, and the puppets out, and the paints out, and let's build it with our hands rather than with the computer." We obviously have CG in the movie, I'm not disparaging that, but there's something about that aspect that everybody can contribute to in real time. I think that's part of the personality of the film.

Like you guys said, when you have something to actually react to other than a tennis ball.

Lind: Yeah. And you get ideas from it. When you don't know what it is you are working with, it's hard to get ideas or inspiration from it, so you're just doing the best you can. If you have a costume on or a mask, it's sort of like, "Oh, what happens if the costume moves this way? Oh, what does it look like if the dick puppet moves like this?" That's part of the alchemy of practical.

Ruben: And that's before the snakes are crawling all over you. It's just like...

That answers a question. Because there's a point in the movie where it becomes very unclear what's exactly happening. And let me tell you, at 1:30 in the morning, being real tired, you're like, "All right, cool, the pipe's trying to eat him. I'm here." So it is actually still you under the mask?

Lind: Yeah. I think that was an important part of the story. It's a pretty untraditional arc. I think, in my opinion.