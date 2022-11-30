Brian Tyree Henry Used His Understated Performance In Causeway To Reconcile His Own Grief [Exclusive Interview]

I'm glad you brought that up, because I was curious about handling these kinds of roles, as well as other roles you've had that are very existential and deal with certain crises and coming to terms with grief. Can it be hard to let go of those characters? It feel like, inevitably, those characters become part of you, not just because of inhabiting them and feeling their pain so intimately, but because like you said yourself, you had experience feeling similar kinds of pain and struggles.

Yeah, that is something that I'm still trying to learn. I do remember, especially during 2020, I was sitting alone, and I was in isolation, and these characters were still on me, man. I was like, "Oh my God, I never really released them." Because there's a thing that I really hope for when people see my performances, and what I really want is for whatever minute that you turn the television off, or you leave the theater and you sit in your car, or you leave the room where the television was to get a drink of water, that you just stand there and go, "Man, I wonder if he's okay. I wonder if that guy that I just watched, if that character is all right, like I really hope this." I want people to hope for something for these guys. I want for people to care about them.

I think that, in turn, is why I keep them close to me. Because if no one else is going to care about them, I want to make sure they know that I care about them. The trick about that is, though, it doesn't leave a lot of room for Brian to care for himself. I think that's why James was so important, because James taught me how to truly let go, how to really move beyond thinking that your identity has to be lost and that your identity has to be guilt and grief. James gave me a place to truly identify as something more than this vessel to take on the weight of these men. There's a particular scene where we're in my home, where Lynsey is sitting across from me, and then you hear James just say, "Move in. We can smoke together. We can make coffee in the morning. We can do these things." And that really came from a place of what Brian really needed and wanted as well.

Absolutely.

I didn't want to constantly move through my career carrying the weight of the loss and grief of these characters I played. I also was in a place of trying to figure out identity. I was like, "Oh, well, I'm in this show called 'Atlanta' that is funny, but at the same time, I'm doing episodes that are about losing my mom. I'm being shot at. I've got a tractor falling on me." There are all these different things. There's this kind of state of duress that my character, who is part of a comedy, is still dealing with, these kind of really heavy soul-searching moments. It wasn't until I got the chance to stand in the place where James was that I actually felt like I could release that. It is a constant learning curve. It really is. I'm still constantly trying to learn how to release, but I think that's a lifelong thing. I think that's no different than surviving grief, right?

For sure.

There is no guidebook, there's no rule book. There's nothing to tell you that this is how you're going — there's the stages of grief, right, but there's no telling what stage you're going to jump in and out of at any given point in time. So I find that if I allow myself to continue to be a channel for these stories, for these men, for these Black men, then in some way, it will hopefully give a release to the same person watching it. I did this movie also as a way to kind of showcase to myself that there is another side. There is a way to make a connection. There is a way to let go. Playing James really did help with that. I'm in a completely different place. There's still a ways to go. But I wanted that so much for myself, more than I wanted it for James. But at the same time, I felt like both of us got the release we needed.

Yeah, I hear you. I love that.