We Blew It: They're Remaking Easy Rider

When you think about Dennis Hopper's 1969 classic "Easy Rider," what comes to your mind? The disillusionment young people felt in the '60s that created the counterculture movement? The fact that anyone with a story and a camera can theoretically make a hit movie? The idea that no matter what kinds of communities you create outside of the mainstream system, the horrors of conformity will always be hanging over your head? Well, obviously not, because it's clearly about just being cool on motorcycles. Any deeper meaning is just stupid. (Yes, I'm being sarcastic.)

I can't say whether this is the mentality brought to the table by the group of license holders that plan to remake "Easy Rider," and I certainly don't want to accuse anyone of anything. That being said, it probably wasn't hard to let your mind wander to some pessimistic conclusions when Variety reported that a reimagining of the film was on its way. And yes, I did mean that a group of license holders were responsible for this new take on the film. Kodiak Pictures, the Jean Boulle Group, and Defiant Studios will all produce the project, which currently does not have a studio attached. It is likely that it could be distributed by Columbia Pictures, as they did with the original, but that is unconfirmed.