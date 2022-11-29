Val Kilmer Was Going To Be In The Willow Series Up Until The Last Minute

When Val Kilmer's Madmartigan first appears in director Ron Howard's 1988 fantasy film "Willow," he's locked in a hanging cage awaiting his death. "Give me some water, peck, or you'll die. You understand? Water!" he growls, grabbing the movie's plucky hero Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) from behind. After teaming up, the pair go on to quibble over the appropriate food to feed a human baby and take a precarious but undeniably fun-looking sled ride down a snowy slope to avoid being captured by their enemies.

Madmartigan, the swaggering scamp of a swordsman that he is, is a role that calls for an actor with excellent comedic timing along with a knack for effortlessly emanating braggadocio. Kilmer had already proven himself to possess both those traits in spades by the time he signed on for "Willow," having cut his teeth with early career roles in the broad 1980s comedies "Top Secret!" and "Real Genius" while having also, quite literally, snapped his teeth at Tom Cruise as Iceman in "Top Gun." Kilmer's Madmartigan would prove to be the perfect foil to Davis's humble underdog Willow, their wayward buddy dynamic lending just the right mix of humor and heart to Howard's Tolkien-esque spectacle.

Sadly, Kilmer was unable to return for the "Willow" show series on Disney+ due to health concerns stemming from his previous battle with throat cancer. However, if you have a hard time imagining any "Willow" follow-up without Madmartigan, you're not alone. According to showrunner Jonathan Kasdan, Kilmer was all set to reprise his role for the series right up until the last minute.