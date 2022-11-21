Val Kilmer Not Returning For The New Willow Series Was Never An Option

Disney+ is reviving "Willow," another '80s nostalgia flick, from its peaceful resting place in the Walmart five dollar DVD bin (do not mourn, all stories find their way to the blessed tub in the electronics section). Its new life will take the form of an episodic adventure in the same fashion that both Marvel and "Star Wars" found a second, serialized wind.

But let's rewind for a minute because there are adults in their 30s younger than the movie in question. "Willow" is a dark fantasy that follows the titular Willow (Warwick Davis), an aspiring sorcerer, as he sets out to find a lost child a home. Along the way, he becomes embroiled in a mighty war and what can only be described as a Tolkien-esque reinterpretation of the story of Moses — the origin bits with the child murder, not the plagues.

Fortunately for our protagonist, he's not alone! Amongst many others, Willow is joined on his arduous trek by Madmartigan (Val Kilmer), a copyright safe Han Solo. Yeah, George Lucas, who created both "Star Wars" and "Willow," didn't really branch out with that particular character but, hey, if it ain't broke, repeat it a thousand times until the world drowns in charmingly lawless men. Regardless of originality, Madmartigan is as much "Willow" as Willow is "Willow" and we're going to run with the assumption that everyone understood that.

Let's fast forward to the present, where Davis is now a man in his 50s and Kilmer is not only a man in his 60s, but also a man forever changed by a long battle with throat cancer. With that in mind, how does the "Willow" series expect to recapture the old magic? Would Kilmer's return be practical, or even possible?