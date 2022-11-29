The 2023 Oscars Will Televise The Presentation Of All 23 Awards Categories

"We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking," Kramer told Variety. "This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way." In recent years, no number of gimmicks has been able to bring viewers back to the Oscars; the 2022 telecast saw a slight increase in viewership over the abysmal previous year's numbers, but the telecast has yet to come close to its pre-2020 audience.

While honoring the technical and short-form categories in the telecast may not be the key to engaging broader audiences at the Oscars – which, judging by last year's slate of random celebrity presenters, seemed to be the goal – it's an important correction for a standard-setting institution whose move last year many saw as disrespectful. The omitted categories not only implied a hierarchy among film crews that simply isn't accurate (what would a movie be with no score or editing?), but also denied several artists a chance to be recognized for their hard work.

The category cuts were a constant topic of conversation last award season as plans for the telecast seemed to change often, but it sounds like the reversal is a done deal. "We are thrilled to be in a position to execute that," Kramer says of the plan to restore the categories. The 95th Annual Academy Awards telecast is set for March 12, 2023.