Producer Janet Yang Was Just Elected President Of The Academy

Yang previously served as a governor-at-large on the Academy's board, a position designed to advocate for equity and inclusion on the board. These positions, created in the wake of the 2015 outcry about the Oscars' continued lack of diversity, are appointed by the Academy President. Yang was elected for her new position as president, though, in a race against producer DeVon Franklin. Academy CEO Bill Kramer shared a statement about Yang's election, saying:

"Janet is a tremendously dedicated and strategic leader who has an incredible record of service at the Academy. She has been instrumental in launching and elevating several Academy initiatives on membership recruitment, governance, and equity, diversity, and inclusion. I am thrilled that she is taking on the esteemed role of Academy President and look forward to working closely with her on our shared vision to serve our membership, celebrate the collaborative arts and sciences of motion pictures, and inspire the next generation of filmmakers."

Yang will succeed casting director David Rubin in the role and become the first governor-at-large to take on the position. According to THR, Yang has been called "the godmother of Asian-Americans in the industry," and her work to support Asian-American advancement in Hollywood was celebrated with a pillar dedicated in her honor at the new Academy Museum this June.

The change in leadership could be a welcome one for the voting body that's responsible for deciding the results of the industry's biggest award show. This year's Oscar ceremony certainly captured headlines, but saw a continued decline in ratings, with only 13.73 million viewers tuning in as opposed to pre-Covid telecasts, which regularly earned 20+ million viewers.