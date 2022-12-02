Violent Night Director Tommy Wirkola On Making A New Christmas Classic, Easter Eggs, And More [Exclusive Interview]

There are a lot of great homages to other Christmas movies in the film, some more obvious than others. Do you have a particular favorite out of all of them? Are there any in there that people tend to miss, one that's maybe more Easter egg-y?

Well, there's obviously the big one, "Die Hard," which is more on the structure of the film and the premise. And then "Home Alone," which has a big moment in the film, which was one of my favorite moments to shoot and also to experience with the crowd. We cast Beverly D'Angelo from "Christmas Vacation," which is one of my all-time favorite Christmas movies. So those are the three big ones.

But there's a lot of Easter eggs actually in the sets, in the design. And like in the attic, when Trudy's up in the attic, there's things in there. The production designer loves Easter eggs, so he put a lot of them in there. So I hope people see them. Not going to say what they are, but yes, there's plenty of them.

Since you brought it up, I have to say the "Home Alone" sequence is incredible. I was in a room full of critics and we were all guffawing and having a great time. How did you approach doing those gags, combining comedy and action in such a great way that doesn't lean too much towards one or the other?

When I first read the script, the scene was always there, but it wasn't as big as it ended up being. That was one of the first things I said to the writers and the producers: "I really want to make the 'Home Alone' scene a lot bigger because I think it can be a showstopper in the film." So me and the writers and producers, we had a lot of fun coming up with gadgets and what to do and not to do. But the general premise was like, "Okay, let's just do traps similar to what we see in 'Home Alone.'" Because when I was watching "Home Alone," especially when I got older, you would think as many people do, "No way would they have survived that" and "What would really have happened?" So that was a lot of the appeal, like, "Hey, let's just show what really had happened if we put some people through those traps." I think also why it's so funny is because Trudy, the little girl, she doesn't realize she's hurting people. She just thinks it's fun and games.

It was a really fun scene to shoot. And I've only seen the movie once with a crowd and it played really well. I'm actually seeing it again tonight for the first time with a crowd since then. So it's one of those moments where it's great seeing it with people to hear that laughter spread out and also the shock of where we push it. But no, it's fun. It's one of those moments I'm really proud of. And I feel like you're speaking about how pushing tone and how far do you push it and where do you go, and that was more of the question of the whole film. But because it is a Christmas movie, because we had that beating heart, I did feel like we can go anywhere. We can honestly do whatever we wanted, almost. If you do it with that wink in the eye, if you do it with that Christmas spirit, it will still feel funny. That's why we got away with so much as we did.