The Menu Had Help From Four Michelin Star Chef Dominique Crenn

Mark Mylod's new film "The Menu," currently playing in theaters, is about a group of ultra-rich food snobs who have agreed to take part in one of the world's most exclusive dining experiences. For $1,250 a head, they will dine at Hawthorne, a restaurant located on a private island, wholly devoted entirely to the preparation of its cuisine. The assistant chefs live there, the meats are cured and prepared there, and the fish and plants are harvested there. Hawthorne is overseen by the respected and feared Chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes), a conceptual chef who prepares massively complicated meals that, by his dictate, feature subtle commentaries on the relationship between food and class. For example, when it comes time to serve bread, Chef Julian explains that bread is a simple food of "the common man," and serves spreads, dips, and olive oils ... without actual bread.

"The Menu" will become increasingly ghoulish from there, and eventually, will playfully tilt into horror.

Nicholas Hoult plays Tyler, a Chef Julian fanboy who seems far too enamored of everything the restaurateur says and does, much to the annoyance of his last-minute date Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), a diner who has no knowledge of, nor fondness for, Julian's pretentious haute cuisine.

In a recent episode of "Notes on a Scene," Vanity Fair's video series wherein actors and directors break down moments from their recent works, Hoult, Taylor-Joy, and Mylod dissect "The Menu," and point out the contributions from actual celebrity chef Dominique Crenn, the real chef behind Chef Julian's creations. Crenn is currently the executive chef of Atelier Crenn, a Michelin three-star pescetarian restaurant in San Francisco.