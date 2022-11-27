The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Seems To Add GoBots To Marvel Canon

Warning: The following article contains minor spoilers for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notably devoid of Transformers. Yeah, yeah, there are some robots in disguise lingering somewhere in the background — at least, there are if the Eternals count — but that's not the same thing as having Optimus Prime roll out with his armada of Autobots to do glorious battle against Doctor Doom. That would be the good kind of ridiculous, right? Fortunately, James Gunn agrees, and the man tends to get what he wants, partially because Marvel fired and then subsequently rehired him, partially because he's now helming the foundering DC Universe of live action stories, and partially because he's just that good. For those who don't know, Gunn is the creative mind behind the MCU's "The Guardians of the Galaxy" films, as well as "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

In the latest Disney + Special Presentation (a title Gunn's Christmas feature shares with "Werewolf by Night," a Halloween short that aired earlier in 2022), Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementief) travel in secret to abduct literal Kevin Bacon (Kevin Bacon, because duh) as a Christmas present for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), aka Starlord. Hey, all these weird names sound familiar, right? Just in case, here's a solid primer on the MCU's loveable band of violent criminals masquerading as intergalactic heroes.

Anyway, during their search, Drax encounters some guy cosplaying as a GoBot. Rather than passing him by, Drax attempts to kill him because, apparently, a real GoBot killed his cousin. Mantis stops him — barely — and, the second she's otherwise distracted, Drax clobbers the poor dude. Two questions, then: What the slash fic is a GoBot, and should we expect to see them in future adventures?