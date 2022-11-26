Weird Al Wanted To Record A Parody Of The Harry Potter Theme, But Warner Bros. Turned Him Down

It's odd to talk about parodies of Harry Potter when J.K. Rowling has become a satire of herself. Her relentless retconning of the Harry Potter franchise has arguably led her to writing three "Fantastic Beasts" movies that achieve little other than trying to justify her public statements about Dumbledore's sexual orientation. We've covered before how desperately the franchise needs to move on without her, so I won't relitigate that.

Even without Rowling's contribution, Harry Potter has been among the most parodied book franchises, at least as measured by the number of posts on fanfiction.net and the lasting quotability among Millennials of Harry Potter Puppet Pals: The Mysterious Ticking Noise, among other things. For Weird Al Yankovic, who had already poked fun at pop culture behemoths like Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and Spider-Man, a saturated media landscape was not going to stop him from having his own say on Harry Potter.

Sadly for us, Yankovic's efforts to make a song about The Boy Who Lived were cut short by his moral preferences. While parodies do not require express permission of original copyright holders, his general policy according to his website's FAQ is to get their blessing anyway both to be professional and to secure the royalty rights to his music. In this case, he would end up regretting that he asked.