Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Shares Some DNA With A Scene From Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 [Exclusive]

There are few unmade movies in history that make us wonder what could have been quite like Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 4." The filmmaker had intended to reunite with Tobey Maguire one more time following the disappointment of "Spider-Man 3." In the end, creative differences got in the way and Sony went with a reboot, giving us "The Amazing Spider-Man" with Andrew Garfield in 2012.

Interestingly though, one of the greatest "Spider-Man" movies ever made actually shares a little bit of DNA with Raimi's unrealized vision. I recently spoke with concept artist Jeff Henderson, who worked on "Spider-Man 4" before it was scrapped. During our conversation, Henderson revealed that there was a scene being cooked up for Raimi's film that actually mirrors a key scene from 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The scene in question takes place after Peter Parker dies, and we see Mary Jane Watson delivering an emotional speech to New York City, making for sort of a highly public funeral. As Henderson tells it, this very much mirrored what Raimi had planned for his unmade sequel.