Magic Mike's Last Dance Will End With A 30-Minute Dance Scene

You have to give the "Magic Mike" movies this much credit, at least: They certainly know how to go out with a (*ahem*) bang.

When director Steven Soderbergh's first "Magic Mike" was released in 2012, I'm not sure anyone realized just how much of a phenomenon this franchise would eventually turn into. Beyond the novelty of giving anyone other than straight men some eye candy for a change, the entertaining and surprisingly heartfelt story of Channing Tatum's Michael "Magic Mike" Lane proved to be enough to sustain an entire trilogy of movies. After "Magic Mike XXL" danced its way into the pleasure centers of countless viewers (/Film's Danielle Ryan once wrote all about the sequel masterpiece here), the series now comes to a triumphant close with Soderbergh once again behind the wheel for "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

Anyone expecting just a run-of-the-mill installment to close out this epic trilogy, however, needs to think again. As an ode to extravagance and spectacle (and the downsides of such things), "Magic Mike" simply isn't the kind of franchise you go to if you're not in the mood to get blown away. That's the main message that Soderbergh is trying to send in his latest comments about the trilogy-capper in a new interview with Empire. In addition to teasing the eyebrow-raising news that the threequel will end with a half-hour-long dance sequence (yes, you read that correctly), the report features a fresh image from "Magic Mike's Last Dance," as well. Check it all out below!