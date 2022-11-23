Copenhagen Cowboy Trailer: Nicolas Winding Refn Brings His Neon To Netflix

Are you ready for a taste of ... Netflix Winding Refn?

Yes, filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn (the "Pusher" trilogy, "Bronson," "Drive," "The Neon Demon") has returned to his native Denmark for his newest project, "Copenhagen Cowboy." His second venture into the world of streaming after the 2019 crime drama "Too Old to Die Young" but his first with Netflix, "Copenhagen Cowboy" is a six-part tale centered on a mostly-silent, enigmatic lead prone to shocking outbursts of violence as they undertake a dangerous odyssey across a neon-soaked criminal underworld. It is, in other words, a Nicolas Winding Refn creation through and through.

In this case, however, "Copenhagen Cowboy" was actually cooked up during the pandemic lockdowns by Refn, his wife Liv Corfixen (who's also a producer on the series), and their daughter Lola Corfixen, the latter of whom co-stars as the character Rakel. Speaking at a press conference at the 2022 Venice Film Festival (via Deadline), where the show made its debut, Refn described the series' protagonist, Miu (Angela Bundalovic) as a "larger female evolution" of the archetype featured in his previous work (as played by Mads Mikkelsen in "Valhalla Rising" and Ryan Gosling in "Drive" and "Only God Forgives"). "So, I said, 'I'm going to make my version of a superhero show.' And that was the kind of aspiration to do it."