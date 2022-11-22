Superhero Bits: Watch The First 10 Minutes Of Black Adam, Eminem Meets Spider-Man & More

"Pulp Fiction" director Quentin Tarantino has some thoughts on Marvel movies. Particularly, how the stars of those movies function in modern Hollywood. Speaking on the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast, the filmmaker explained that, in his opinion, actors like Chris Evans, who played Captain America for nearly a decade, are not actually movie stars. Rather, it's the characters themselves who are the stars.

"Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is ... you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters. But they're not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times ... but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

Well, that's certainly a take on the matter. Though it does seem rather unfair to say that stars like Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, or Jeremy Renner, who have had huge success outside of the MCU, are not movie stars divorced from those roles. But this is merely one man's opinion. And I suppose at a time like this, it's worth remembering that Tarantino almost made a "Luke Cage" movie once upon a time.