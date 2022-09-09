Disney Drops Intriguing Teaser For Untitled Captain America & Black Panther Video Game At D23

This is very much a teaser in the true sense of the word, with much of the footage panning over intriguing items set to the tune of Vera Lynn's "We'll Meet Again." It's crystal clear that Hydra is involved here but there are probably Easter eggs all over the first chunk of this trailer that fans will be picking apart for a little while. It's foggy and vague until we see Captain America's shield etched with claw marks. We then get some brief action of Black Panther and Cap in a hallway before the tagline arrives: "Four heroes. Two worlds. One war."

The game comes from Skydance New Media, with Amy Hennig ("Uncharted") directing. It was first announced by the two companies last year and it appears to be part of a larger partnership, as Skydance is making a "Star Wars" game for Disney as well. Hennig, at the time, had this to say about it:

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game. The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It's an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

As for when we might learn more about the game? That's anyone's guess but we do have New York Comic Con happening in early October. Maybe that would be a good place to drop some new details?

The untitled mystery Marvel game does not yet have a release date set.