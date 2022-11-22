The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In December 2022

Community can be a great way to connect with people in your area, especially if you're migrating to Los Angeles. But if your neighbors start acting suspicious, then "1BR" all but implores you to look for an apartment literally anywhere else before it's too late.

Nicole Brydon Bloom plays Sarah, an architecture student who moves into a gated LA community complex where, upon first glance, everyone seems so welcoming and accommodating. After the initial grace period is over, however, Sarah wakes up to an incredibly disturbing aftermath in her apartment, thrusting her down a rabbit hole she may not be able to get out of.

I'll try to keep the secrets of what's going on to a minimum because half of the intrigue of "1BR" is discovering the larger system at play as Sarah does. (Imagine "Rosemary's Baby" by way of Karyn Kusama's "The Invitation.") Director David Marmor invites you to feel a new kind of terror by way of extreme confinement, where almost any attempt of escaping the building means certain danger. If you're looking for a psychological nightmare that really pushes you to think about what you would do in this terrifying predicament, then "1BR" is worth checking out.