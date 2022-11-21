Trevor Noah's Daily Show Exit Was A Complete Surprise To The Crew

On September 29th, when comedian Trevor Noah announced he would be leaving "The Daily Show" after hosting the political talk show for seven years, audiences were shocked. The in-studio audience responded with audible gasps, and viewers at home were equally astonished. Now, a new profile of Noah for The Hollywood Reporter reveals that we weren't the only ones: even his crew didn't know what was coming that day.

"The Daily Show" showrunner Jen Flanz tells THR that the moment she, head writer Zhubin Parang, and the rest of the crew realized what Noah was doing, it was as if they "lost all feeling in our bodies." In a five-minute segment, Noah spoke at length about the show's unexpected impact and the gratitude he felt for his time as its host, before saying, "I found myself thinking throughout the time, everything we've gone through — the Trump presidency, the pandemic, the more pandemic — and I realized that after the seven years, my time is up."

Flanz described the moment to THR, saying, "He starts talking and talking, and I look at Zhubin, like, 'What is he doing? We're going to have to edit this.'" The outlet reports that Noah had nothing on the teleprompter at the time and that the host decided against using a script for the announcement. It also describes the somber moment when Flanz and Parang approached Noah's desk during the act break after the reveal, only for him to apologize for the surprise. "He couldn't even look at us," Flanz says, explaining that she tried to crack a joke to help get through the moment.