A Major Twist Was Hiding In Glass Onion's Title All Along

Warning: this post contains major spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story."

You should probably know by now that the "Knives Out" movies are not as straightforward as they initially seem. After all, what murder mystery is? However, the second entry in Rian Johnson's mystery franchise, "Glass Onion," takes things to a whole new level. Just like the titular vegetable, there are a lot of layers to peel back with this new group of suspects, each with their own perfectly justified reason to kill the victim at the center of this mystery.

However, what if that very victim, the person that someone in this cast of characters wanted to kill, wasn't actually dead? What if they were simply pretending to be someone that the suspect wanted dead? Well, that's one of the many twists that "Glass Onion" has throughout its runtime. For the first half of the film, viewers were left to believe that former tech giant Cassandra "Andi" Brand (Janelle Monáe) was the to-be victim of one of her former group of friends' rage, supposedly getting shot to death. However, it turns out that Andi wasn't Andi at all, but rather, her twin sister Helen (also Monáe). Furthermore, Helen avoided death thanks to a notebook blocking the bullet from striking her.

While this was pretty shocking to see play out, we honestly should have seen it coming. That's because this twist has been staring right at us this entire time. That is if you knew about a certain, infamous music conspiracy theory.