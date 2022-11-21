We're Giving Away Some Game Of Thrones BendyFigs – Here's How You Can Win

Is /Film your go-to source for entertainment news and analysis? Are you a resident of the United States or Canada? Do you follow both /Film and our sister-site Looper on Twitter? And most importantly of all: are you one of the millions who became swept up in the global phenomenon known as "Game of Thrones" through all its highs and lows? In that case, do I have good news for you.

BendyFigs

One lucky fan will win four BendyFigs toy collectibles from "Game of Thrones," depicting Daenerys in her famous season 2 outfit, Jon Snow in full battle regalia, the silent Night King with his fancy ice-spear, and Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister complete with his wine cup — fitting for a man most famous for drinking and knowing things.

BendyFigs

So what do you have to do to win? Easy! Simply head on over to Twitter, make sure you follow both the official /Film and Looper accounts, and retweet the announcement post included below for your chance to take home these BendyFigs for yourself. The winner will be randomly chosen and promptly notified once the selection is made.

BendyFigs

So what are you waiting for? Take a gander of the four prizes you could potentially win and click the link below.

We're giving away 4⃣ #GameOfThrones BendyFigs to 3⃣ lucky winners! Make sure you follow BOTH @slashfilm AND @looper and RT this tweet for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/C5vJWhjz2S — /Film (@slashfilm) November 21, 2022