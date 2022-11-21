We're Giving Away Some Game Of Thrones BendyFigs – Here's How You Can Win
The night is dark and full of terrors ... or, in this case, full of some sweet "Game of Thrones" prizes that one lucky /Film reader could win! Every fan's watch officially ended back in 2019, when the original HBO series came to a suitably epic (and divisive!) conclusion. But if you thought the flagship show's legacy went gently into that good night along with it, think again. Not only has author George R.R. Martin's iconography remained front and center in pop culture thanks to the spin-off/prequel series "House of the Dragon," but we're even set to receive another sequel series that will follow at least one of the main characters from the original "Game of Thrones."
So even though we know the ultimate fates of characters like Emilia Clarke's fearsome dragonrider Daenerys Targaryen, the terrifying Night King (Vladimir Furdik), and more, who wouldn't want to be the proud owner of even more merchandise commemorating these unforgettable fantasy figures? Thanks to the ever-popular BendyFigs, that lucky fan might very well be you. That's right, /Film is exclusively giving away four "Game of Thrones"-themed BendyFigs just in time for the holiday season. Read on for all the details on how you can win the perfect gift for the fantasy fan in your life.
Prizes and how to enter
Is /Film your go-to source for entertainment news and analysis? Are you a resident of the United States or Canada? Do you follow both /Film and our sister-site Looper on Twitter? And most importantly of all: are you one of the millions who became swept up in the global phenomenon known as "Game of Thrones" through all its highs and lows? In that case, do I have good news for you.
One lucky fan will win four BendyFigs toy collectibles from "Game of Thrones," depicting Daenerys in her famous season 2 outfit, Jon Snow in full battle regalia, the silent Night King with his fancy ice-spear, and Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister complete with his wine cup — fitting for a man most famous for drinking and knowing things.
So what do you have to do to win? Easy! Simply head on over to Twitter, make sure you follow both the official /Film and Looper accounts, and retweet the announcement post included below for your chance to take home these BendyFigs for yourself. The winner will be randomly chosen and promptly notified once the selection is made.
So what are you waiting for? Take a gander of the four prizes you could potentially win and click the link below.
We're giving away 4⃣ #GameOfThrones BendyFigs to 3⃣ lucky winners! Make sure you follow BOTH @slashfilm AND @looper and RT this tweet for a chance to win. pic.twitter.com/C5vJWhjz2S
— /Film (@slashfilm) November 21, 2022