A Deadpool Christmas Movie Was Written But Got 'Lost In The Shuffle' Of Disney Buying Fox

Before streaming, cable television never let us down on delivering seasonally themed content. Back when we'd watch an episode a week for a season spanning several months, it was common for sitcoms or other shows to shift gears in the latter part of the calendar year to a string of holiday specials. Under the binge model that dominated early streaming, however, it felt to me like we lost this tradition for a while, as showrunners could not as easily plan for the holidays if the audience was watching entire seasons in a weekend.

When I was growing up, the Walt Disney Company was a strong contributor to the holiday spirit in my home through original movies and special episodes on Disney Channel or through ABC Family's (now Freeform's) "25 Days of Christmas" and "13 Nights of Halloween" extended movie marathons. But even Disney has needed time to realign its holiday content strategy as it's built out Disney Plus.

This fall, we saw the fruits of its labor when the platform came out swinging with Halloween hits like "Hocus Pocus 2" and Marvel Studios' "Werewolf By Night." The much-anticipated "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" too is releasing imminently on November 25 and will see James Gunn back in a Marvel director's chair for the first time since he was fired and brought back in 2019.

With Disney eagerly churning out seasonal content for its streaming empire, the studio may be regretting that, according to Ryan Reynolds, it allowed a Deadpool Christmas script to be scrapped from the production schedule.