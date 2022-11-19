Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Claws Up Another $66 Million In Marvel's Smallest Second Weekend Drop Of 2022

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is on a pretty solid box office run for Marvel Studios, starting with a $180 million opening weekend. That placed as the second-most successful opening weekend this year, right behind its Marvel Cinematic Universe sibling, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

How well the "Black Panther" sequel will do in this long run has yet to be seen, but with a fairly seriously lack of competition at cineplexes this month, the future for the film looks bright. "Wakanda Forever" serves as both a cinematic funeral for franchise star Chadwick Boseman — who played King T'Challa, aka the Black Panther — and as a way forward from the Blip of Marvel's Phase Three. It's been hailed for its emotional resonance (read our review!), but will it be enough to defeat some of its box office competitors?

According to The Wrap, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is projected to earn another $66 million in its second weekend. That's 63% lower than the domestic take for its opening weekend, which sounds like a hefty drop but really isn't all that steep for an MCU movie, since they tend to be very front-loaded. Both "Multiverse of Madness" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" dropped by larger margins (67% and 68%, respectively) than "Wakanda Forever," giving it the smallest second weekend drop for an MCU movie this year. That bodes very well for the flick's chances, especially going into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.