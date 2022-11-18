The Menu's Writers Wanted Ralph Fiennes To Combine His Grand Budapest Hotel And Schindler's List Skills [Exclusive]

Recently, /Film's own Jack Giroux had the opportunity to talk about "The Menu" with the movie's screenwriters, Will Tracy and Seth Reiss. The pair had previously mentioned that they envisioned Ralph Fiennes in the role of Julian Slowik. In "The Menu," Julian is the celebrity chef whose multi-course, theatrically-presented, ultra-expensive meal will — on this particular night — involve multiple human deaths. The chef, in his hermetic kitchen cloister, takes the conceptual elements of his cooking a few steps too far and drives himself mad with notions of class, life, death, and how they all relate to meal prep.

Julian is calm and distressingly frank when discussing the deaths of his clientele, and Fiennes' terrifyingly soft-spoken performance is a memorable one. Fiennes, of course, has a long and varied career, appearing in intense independent films, mainstream effect-based blockbusters, and large-scale Hollywood dramas. Of the many notable characters Fiennes has played, writers Tracy and Reiss recall most sharply the whimsical Gustave H. — the stuffy and lusty concierge from Wes Anderson's 2014 film, "The Grand Budapest Hotel" — as well as the terrifying and evil Amon Göth — the real-life Nazi commandant of the Kraków-Płaszów concentration camp in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film, "Schindler's List."

In their talk with Giroux, Reiss and Tracy admitted they wrote Chef Julian to be a combination of those two characters.