Is The White Lotus Getting A Season 3?
Sorry, were you hoping to book a weekend stay at The White Lotus? Too bad — this luxury resort is all booked up. The popularity of Mike White's sardonic drama has been soaring, with a buzzy second season to rival the first. Between that and the fact that it isn't nearly as expensive as some other HBO juggernauts (no need to digitally create 15 different dragons for this show!) it's no surprise to learn that "The White Lotus" has been renewed for a third season. So long as series creator Mike White is ready to deliver scathing commentary directed at wealthy elites, HBO is happy to fund him.
White, who created "The White Lotus," also serves as its executive producer, director, and its sole writer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce. Of the series renewal, White said in a statement:
"There's no place I'd rather work than HBO and there's no people I'd rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus."
"The White Lotus" has come quite far for a show initially conceived as a limited series. HBO drama head Francesca Orsi shouted out those "humble beginnings" in the press release and added:
"It's impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows. And yet, he's only continued to reach new heights in season 2, which is the ultimate testament to Mike's raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we've come to adore."
What should we expect from The White Lotus season 3?
Per HBO, "The White Lotus" season 3 will introduce new characters and a new locale, but further details are being kept under wraps.
The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second traveled abroad to Sicily. So what picturesque destination awaits us in the third? Maybe the series will take a page out of the "Triangle of Sadness" playbook and hop aboard a White Lotus-branded cruise. Just think of all the things that could go terribly wrong on a very confined and sinkable ship! Alternatively, Mike White could just choose his ideal vacation spot and head there instead.
The mystery destination is just one piece of the puzzle though — casting a third season is where things get really exciting. The return of Jennifer Coolidge for season 2 also presents lots of possibilities: if she manages to survive the second season and somehow doesn't see another death as a reason not to frequent this resort chain, maybe messy socialite Tanya McQuoid will simply book another stay. Tanya could become the Benoit Blanc of this anthology! Or maybe the higher-ups at The White Lotus will realize that this woman is a walking omen of death and refuse her at the door. (Side note: will the third season also include a mysterious set of murders? It's hard to imagine abandoning the murder mystery angle after two seasons, but how many deaths can one chain cover-up?!)
Whether or not Tanya returns, the door is still open for other familiar faces. Depending on the survival rate of this second season, "The White Lotus" now has plenty of options. I'm rooting for a check-in on the marriage of Shane (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandria Daddario), but the possibilities are endless.