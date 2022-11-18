Is The White Lotus Getting A Season 3?

Per HBO, "The White Lotus" season 3 will introduce new characters and a new locale, but further details are being kept under wraps.

The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second traveled abroad to Sicily. So what picturesque destination awaits us in the third? Maybe the series will take a page out of the "Triangle of Sadness" playbook and hop aboard a White Lotus-branded cruise. Just think of all the things that could go terribly wrong on a very confined and sinkable ship! Alternatively, Mike White could just choose his ideal vacation spot and head there instead.

The mystery destination is just one piece of the puzzle though — casting a third season is where things get really exciting. The return of Jennifer Coolidge for season 2 also presents lots of possibilities: if she manages to survive the second season and somehow doesn't see another death as a reason not to frequent this resort chain, maybe messy socialite Tanya McQuoid will simply book another stay. Tanya could become the Benoit Blanc of this anthology! Or maybe the higher-ups at The White Lotus will realize that this woman is a walking omen of death and refuse her at the door. (Side note: will the third season also include a mysterious set of murders? It's hard to imagine abandoning the murder mystery angle after two seasons, but how many deaths can one chain cover-up?!)

Whether or not Tanya returns, the door is still open for other familiar faces. Depending on the survival rate of this second season, "The White Lotus" now has plenty of options. I'm rooting for a check-in on the marriage of Shane (Jake Lacy) and Rachel (Alexandria Daddario), but the possibilities are endless.