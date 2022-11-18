Kyle Gallner And Sosie Bacon Devised An Entire Backstory For Their Smile Characters [Exclusive]

In a year where horror is especially thriving, it's always fun to see movies like "Smile" succeed. Akin to what happened with "Lights Out," Parker Finn's chiller was born out of a short film ("Laura Hasn't Slept"), where its effectively simple premise left enough room for a major studio to give it a boost in a feature-length expansion. The familiar foundation of "Smile" may derive from the bones of "It Follows" and "The Ring," but the meat of its story is an eerie beast all its own. Where Blumhouse failed to make smiling scary with "Truth or Dare," Finn ties the natural human reaction to a silently twisted story about the long-standing effects of trauma and mental illness.

It all starts when Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) meets with a patient (Caitlin Statsey), who violently dies by suicide in her office while sporting a truly menacing grimace on her face. Afterwards, Rose starts to see sinister smiles everywhere she goes, leading her down an investigative path to discover the origin of this mysterious curse. Although initially planned as a Paramount+ exclusive, "Smile," which has currently raked in over $210 million at the box office, was born to scare a crowd.

At the center of its cleverly crafted scares, however, are two performances that make the threat feel even more real. Bacon does a great job at making you feel as if you're losing your grip on reality, in addition to "Jennifer's Body" star Kyle Gallner who plays her estranged ex, Joel. We meet them at an interesting period in their lives, with each actor making significant contributions to their implied history.