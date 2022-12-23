Glass Onion's Jessica Henwick And Madelyn Cline On Quit Vibes And Wild Turkey [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity (as much as it could be).

Henwick: You sit like the Queen.

That's the nicest thing anyone's ever said to me! So, I love the movie and both of your characters. Jessica, I thought that Peg was almost like the audience's eyes because you're always in the back, making faces, acknowledging how ridiculous everyone else is in the scene. Is that how you approached Peg, in terms of how you wanted to portray her, in contrast to everyone else on the screen?

Henwick: Yeah, I mean I think that you hit the nail on the head — she is normal. And so honestly, her reactions are very similar to what my reactions would be in that situation. A lot of it is in the script as well, but the key to playing her was really cracking the relationship with Kate [Hudson, who plays Birdie]. And I did pull [inspiration from] some assistants who I have met in the past. She's an amalgamation.

Was there a big takeaway or was a big piece of advice for you from those assistants?

Henwick: No one gave me advice, but I wanted her to feel like she's always two seconds away from quitting. A lot of assistants I meet throw out that vibe. Quit vibes only.

Cline: Quit vibes only. No thoughts, just quitting.

Henwick: It's just quitting.