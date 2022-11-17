Chainsaw Man Voice Actors Ryan Colt Levy And Reagan Murdock On Expectations And Relationships [Exclusive Interview]

Ryan, did you feel any pressure about taking on the portrayal of the lead character of manga, whose popularity grew so fast in such a short amount of time?

Levy: I felt a tremendous responsibility to give as much as possible to this role and this boy [Denji], not even for other people, but for how much I genuinely love this character in this story and want to do him justice ... and [for] hopefully, everyone watching it, especially people who are taking it in for the first time because there are so many ways that now they can go and read it if they want. They can watch it in a lot of different formats.

And if they're going to experience this for the first time through our take on it, I want it to be special, and I want it to be deep. I want them to connect and hopefully understand all of the stuff that we're talking about and the emotional layers that we're trying to share with them. Because these characters are amazing. This story is so unique, and I don't want anyone to walk away disappointed. I know that we can't make everyone happy, but I know that I'm doing everything I can to make it the best I possibly can.

Reagan, how did you approach the nuance of Aki? He feels like a very layered and complicated character who shields himself from others but has a vulnerability and world-weariness.

Murdock: I wanted him to sound tired most of the time because people who try to control everything that they say and do, it's exhausting. So I wanted him to just reflect that in the way he speaks. He just is so tired of the fronts that he has to put up. He's tired of the people who constantly challenge that. And one of the things he's going to need to do as a person is learn to let go of that and give himself up to how life can be. And that's one of the most refreshing things that you can do as a person.