Bradley Cooper To Play The Title Character In Steven Spielberg's New Bullitt Movie

One of the greatest filmmakers of all time, one of the best actors of our generation, and one of the most thrilling action/thrillers the genre has ever given us? Yeah, you could say we're excited for this news.

We knew that the living legend Steven Spielberg had his sights set on putting his own stamp on the 1968 classic "Bullitt," starring Steve McQueen and featuring one of the most heralded car chase sequences ever put to film. At the time, the untitled film had yet to feature a completed screenplay, a main lead, or even a distributor. Most of those somewhat crucial elements are still unconfirmed, but we at least have a better idea of who Spielberg is intent on casting to fill the unfillable shoes of the action star McQueen. No pressure or anything!

According to Deadline, Bradley Cooper has been personally handpicked to play the role of Frank Bullitt, the San Francisco cop with a mean trigger finger and an even more capable hand behind the wheel of a Mustang GT. Cooper will also serve as an executive producer, speaking to his level of creative ownership alongside Spielberg as the two have spent quite some time circling this project together. Writer Josh Singer ("The West Wing," "Spotlight," "First Man") has been tapped to craft the script, having previously collaborated with Spielberg on 2017's quietly brilliant "The Post."