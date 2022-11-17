Luca Guadagnino Shares A Certain Interest With His Bones And All Star Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet skipped the 2022 Met Gala, but in 2021, he co-chaired the event. That year, he attended wearing Converse sneakers and a satin tuxedo jacket with black lapels, paired with white sweatpants, all designed by Haider Ackermann. Chalamet has a history of wearing striking, bleeding-edge, high-end fashion at public functions, clothing himself in enviably expensive suits from some of the fashion world's hottest designers. At the 2018 Oscars, he wore a pure white Berluti suit. At the premiere of "Beautiful Boy," he wore a lovely floral print outfit designed by Alexander McQueen. At the Golden Globes in 2019, Chalamet wore a sparkly Louis Vuitton harness over his shirt and no jacket. Haider Ackermann also provided Chalamet's glittering black velveteen ensemble for the premiere of "Dune."

Being young, handsome, talented, and whip thin has afforded Chalamet access to some of the nicest clothes imaginable.

The actor's uncanny fashion sense also seems to be on display in his new film "Bones and All," directed by Luca Guadagnino. In the film, Chalamet plays Lee, an itinerant criminal who cannot resist an uncanny, near-supernatural urge to feed on raw human flesh. He meets a fellow "eater" named Maren (Taylor Russell) and the two form an unusually intense romance based on their mutual cannibalistic appetites. Lee's outfits throughout "Bones and All" are a patchwork of ill-fitting blouses, shirts, vests, and ripped up jeans, all of which seem salvaged from the world's coolest thrift store ... or perhaps taken from the bodies of the people he eats. This is no accident, as it would seem Luca Guadagnino shares the same passion for hip threads.