Voice Actors Suzie Yeung And Sarah Wiedenheft Talk About The Complexities Of Chainsaw Man [Exclusive Interview]

So what, if anything, did you two bring from your prior voice acting roles to your characters in "Chainsaw Man?"

Yeung: I bring a new fresh take on every character that I do because they're all completely different from each other, and they all have different stories and motivations. So I go in with a fresh look on that. So tonally, she might be similar to other characters I've done. Still, she definitely stands out in that she has very specific motivations and intentions that is very interesting to tackle, which I haven't experienced with other characters before. My other characters tend to be more on the surface. You know what they're about, what they want to do. But with Makima, you don't know anything. You can't get a sense from her, at least at this point in time.

Wiedenheft: I also like to have a blank slate. This is a new character, and this is a new mindset. Whatever else I have done, I cannot think of that. The head is empty, only "Chainsaw Man," only this character. But if you were asking me, what does this character remind you of things I've done before? It could be a mosaic of different characters I've done. She reminds me of Kiriha in Tsugumomo, where she talks very, very old. And also, she's a little bit snarky and has a little bit of a tone every once in a while. But she's not always in that spot.

This week's latest English dub episode featured some absolutely incredible Power-centric end credits. What did you think of those, and how did you handle portraying a character that only continues to grow in popularity in such a short time?

Wiedenheft: I'm so excited to do it because I read the manga; I'm so excited to see each scene play out. I'm like, "Oh my God, here comes my scene. Here comes the scene. What are you going to do? What are they going to do?" Because they've also been adding in new scenes, too. I don't know if they had the daily routine for Aki in the manga, or at least I don't remember it, anyways. Little things like that. So I'm like, "Ooh, I can't wait to see what they did." A lot of it was very similar, and I was so excited. I'm like, "It's Power time; let's go." And yeah, there's been a crazy amount of feedback from everyone excited to see her come in and ruin everyone's lives.