Is Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Biopic With Director James Mangold Still Happening?

Unless you've been living off the grid for the last couple of years, you've no doubt heard of Timothée Chalamet. The young actor who skyrocketed to fangirl levels of fame (seriously, just check out the Venice premiere for his latest film, "Bones and All" for proof) after starring in director Luca Guadagnino's "Call Me by Your Name" is definitely on his way to becoming a household name. He is one of the youngest people to ever be nominated in the Best Actor category at the Academy Awards — an honor he received for his portrayal of the precocious Elio (Elio, Elio, Elio ... ) in the aforementioned "Call Me by Your Name" — and he's since taken on roles in some of the biggest films to come out in the last few years.

Next year, Chalamet is set to reprise his role as Paul Atreides in "Dune: Part 2," as well as take on the role of a young Willy Wonka in Paul King's aptly titled "Wonka." This year sees only one Chalamet release — Gudadagnino's "Bones and All" — but the actor is seemingly never short on projects. There are, however, a few films that have gotten put on the back burner. The first is the possibility of a potential sequel to "Call Me by Your Name," a project that got sidelined after Armie Hammer, who stars in the film alongside Chalamet, became the subject of horrific sexual assault allegations early last year. The second is a film directed by James Mangold about everyone's favorite folk music muse, Bob Dylan, who Chalamet was set to portray.

While fans of "Call Me by Your Name" may never get a film continuation of Elio and Oliver's love story (though there is a book sequel), according to Chalamet, the Dylan film just might be ready to step back into the spotlight.