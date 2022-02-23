Logan Director James Mangold To Direct Buster Keaton Biopic

Keaton, of course, was a pioneer during the time of silent cinema, well-known for his timeless physical comedy and stunt work, as well as the ingenuity embedded within his art. Keaton carefully crafted moving images, such as the shipboard sequence in "The Navigator" or the dream scene in "Sherlock Jr.," transforming him into a filmmaker of the highest caliber. Given the intricacies of Keaton's career, Mangold seems to be a good fit to bring his story to life, as he is no stranger to crafting character-rich narratives, such as his Oscar-winning Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line."

Apart from this, Mangold has had a pretty well-rounded career so far, having helmed films such "3:10 to Yuma," "Ford v Ferrari," and "Girl, Interrupted." Mangold's "Indiana Jones 5" has almost completed filming, but little is known about the sequel's storyline. With original franchise director Steven Spielberg parting ways after directing four films, and Mangold onboarding the project, the "Indiana Jones" franchise will potentially undergo a reinvention, which might be a good thing in itself.

In a conversation with ComicBook.com, Mangold explained how he tries to locate an "emotional center" to operate from in terms of his projects (mostly franchises), and this also bodes well for the upcoming Buster Keaton biopic, as it will allow for a more nuanced, enriching retelling of his life:

"Like in all my work, I'm always trying to find an emotional center to operate from. I think the most important thing is, in an age when franchises have become a commodity, that serving the same thing again. At least for me, in the dances I've had with any franchises, serving the same thing again, the same way, usually just produces a longing for the first time you ate it. Meaning, it makes an audience wish that they just had the first one over again. So, you have to push something to someplace new, while also remembering the core reasons why everyone was gathered. And to use Logan as an example of that, when you're dealing in a world of a very pressured franchise."

As of now, no further details are available about the Buster Keaton project, but we'll keep you posted.