Former DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Moves To Paramount – Here's What This Means

Here's a big piece of news that is both expected and unexpected. Walter Hamada, the former head of DC Films that reportedly left due to conflicts with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, has signed a multi-year production pact with Paramount Pictures that begins next year. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will oversee the studio's mid-budget horror slate for both theaters and Paramount+.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with Paramount Pictures with the singular goal of creating exceptional movies in the horror genre," the producer said in a statement. "Over the course of my career, nothing has been more gratifying than discovering emerging, first-time filmmakers and writers and unleashing their brilliance in a studio setting."

Paramount president and CEO Brian Robbins also released a statement on this new hire, calling Hamada "the ideal partner and visionary" for their company.

"As evidenced by the fantastic performance of 'Smile,' there is a tremendous appetite for original, high-concept storytelling in the global marketplace," Robbins wrote, "and we look forward to a long and successful partnership."

The inclusion of "Smile," Parker Finn's directorial debut about a mysterious smiling demon, is an important takeaway here. While we here at /Film were a bit mixed on it, there's no denying that the film did extremely well at the box office — it is currently the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, with Box Office Mojo currently estimating a worldwide gross of $209 million against a budget of $17 million.