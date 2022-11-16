How Warwick Davis' Improvisations Changed The Willow Series

Soon, the world will be treated to yet another Lucasfilm production in the form of the "Willow" TV series. The Disney+ show will debut on November 30, much to the delight of fantasy fans around the world who've waited patiently since the release of the 1988 movie to see more of Warwick Davis' Willow Ufgood.

Though that original effort failed to meet George Lucas' lofty box office ambitions, there soon developed a devoted cult following for "Willow" in the decades since its release. Now Disney and Lucasfilm have once again flipped through their folder of IP and are hoping that giving this particular one the prestige TV treatment will prove to be the magic touch Willow and his band of enchanted heroes need.

In the time it took Lucasfilm to come around to the idea of revisiting this particular fantasy saga, star of the show Davis has had a lot of time to branch out. He did, of course, put in a few appearances in various Star Wars projects, most recently popping up in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" for a cameo. And when he wasn't starring in the Leprechaun horror franchise, Davis was sharpening his comedic skills starring in the questionable (even then) Ricky Gervais and Steven Merchant mockumentary "Life's Too Short." Unfortunate short joke title aside, the show does at least seem to have expanded Davis' acting abilities, providing him with an opportunity to break away from the sci-fi fantasy genre with which he'd been associated for much of his career.