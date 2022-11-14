Kumail Nanjiani's Explains Whether His Welcome To Chippendales Character Is More Like Walter White Or Saul Goodman [Exclusive]

With the trailer for "Magic Mike: The Last Dance" about to drop and Hulu's new series "Welcome to Chippendales" set to premiere on November 22, the historical legacy of the male revue is in great hands. Even though actor Kumail Nanjiani molded himself into a chiseled, muscular God for Marvel's "The Eternals," he might not be the first face that comes to mind when imagining an origin story about how the Chippendales brand came to be. The founder of Chippendales was Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee, a seemingly reserved, ethical businessman on the surface who, in reality, led a life of corruption that nearly destroyed his rising empire.

Nanjiani plays Banerjee in the new series, which chronicles the start of the first Chippendales club in Los Angeles. The provocative brand went on to become a mainstream cultural phenomenon in the late '70s and throughout the excess of the 1980's. And that's before it becomes a criminal enterprise, complete with arson and murder.

If connecting Nanjiani to a story centering around male strippers seems unconventional, another strange comparison looks at the possible similarities between his character in "Welcome to Chippendales" with TV icons Walter White and Saul Goodman from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." It's an apt comparison though when considering what actually led to Banjeree's downfall. Was he always a villain like Walter White or did he become corrupted over time in tiny increments like Saul Goodman?