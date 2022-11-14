The First Two Episodes Of Andor Will Hit ABC, FX, Freeform And Hulu For The Thanksgiving Holiday

Remember the streaming wars? No, not the "South Park" special, although it did hit right at the center of the absurdity of the real streaming wars. I'm talking about the brief moment in time where every studio realized they could monetize their vast library of titles by offering their own alternative to Netflix and charge to watch old shows and movies, as well as a couple of original titles. This led to an overabundance of platforms, most of which people never used or even heard of, and the vast majority of them having increasingly silly names.

Now, the war is starting to calm down, and the iron walls of exclusivity are coming down too. Warner Bros. Discovery, in addition to decimating their animation departments and getting superhero fans angry, is starting to decrease the number of HBO Max originals in favor of licensing shows to other platforms. Now, Disney is starting to explore ways to get more eyeballs on Disney+ by briefly sharing their titles with other networks — as long as they're owned by Disney, of course.

This brings us to "Andor," arguably one of the best things to ever have the "Star Wars" name on it, even if it continues to fly under the radar for some folks. Disney wants to change that, so they're giving families across the U.S. one hell of a Thanksgiving gift by airing the first two episodes of "Andor" on their platforms, allowing everyone to witness a show about rebellions, fascism, torturous prisons, and becoming radicalized enough to want to take down an oppressive regime — just like Walt Disney imagined.