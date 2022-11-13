For The Love Of God, Please Retire Black Panther's Everett Ross From The Marvel Cinematic Universe

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" clocks in at 2 hours and 41 minutes, and lengthy as that may be, it's not hard to understand why. This movie is shouldering so many goddamn burdens that it's a wonder they crammed it all into a single movie: "Wakanda Forever" is mourning T'Challa, honoring the memory of Chadwick Boseman, presenting a way forward without Wakanda's king, giving an ensemble cast of characters room to breathe and doing all of that while introducing an entirely new nation of superpowered people. That's a lot of material! Maybe even enough to fill two movies! So you know what this movie absolutely does not have time for? Updating its audience on the marital status of some random CIA Agent.

If no one else is gonna say it, then I will: Agent Everett Ross is the most egregious diversity hire of our time. While I love Martin Freeman and very much like the idea of him as a snarky CIA agent in a Marvel movie, I am thoroughly exhausted by his existence in the "Black Panther" franchise. Once again, an excursion to Wakanda — the MCU's high-tech African nation that presents a rare opportunity for Black voices to lead a comic book movie — is repeatedly interrupted by the presence of the world's most boring secret agent.

Okoye's "favorite colonizer" is back and more useless than ever: taking up space, wasting precious screentime, and barely contributing to the plot. As /Film's Chris Evangelista put it in his review of the film, "Every time the film cuts back to Ross and his CIA antics, 'Wakanda Forever' grinds to a halt so violently that you can practically see metal-on-metal sparks flying off the screen."

Warning: The rest of this article includes spoilers from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."