Ryan Coogler Explains The Inside Joke Behind A Big Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Moment [Exclusive]

In an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, director and co-writer Ryan Coogler spoke about the moment that Okoye (Danai Gurira) sees the massive creatures for the first time, reacting in shock and attempting to relay the experience to a skeptical group that includes cocky warrior M'Baku (Winston Duke). Later, M'Baku himself is stunned by the sight of the whales, too.

"The whole movie, Okoye is very cynical — our most cynical characters are probably her and M'Baku," Coogler explained, "and it was always an inside joke for us to have those two be the ones that encounter the whales and just how crazy that is."

Coogler and co-writer Joe Robert Cole chose to have the two characters who seem most resistant to being awe-struck encounter the impressive animals, and it makes for some great moments of levity in the film. "There's something funny about it to me, personally," Coogler says. He also reveals that his own personal experience encountering some of the world's largest animals led to the way they're portrayed in the film. The filmmaker says that as a kid, he only knew about orcas from their role at the Bay Area theme park Marine World, where they were kept in captivity and presented as "this friendly animal that does tricks and everything." After he learned more about what whales are really like — Coogler cites the documentary "Blackfish," saying it "wrecked" him — he, too, was in awe of them.