Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ryan Coogler Talks Inspirations And That Whale Moment [Exclusive Interview]

"Wakanda Forever" is a film about overcoming grief, but there are also moments of joy and moments of humor. One scene I found particularly funny was when Okoye and Riri were on a bridge in Boston, on the Charles River. They're being chased by the Talokans and Okoye sees a blue whale and orca just jump out of the water. In the Charles River. Which is just crazy! How did that specific moment come to be?

[laughs] That was one that we thought up, and it is interesting, because the whole movie, Okoye is very cynical — our most cynical characters are probably her and M'Baku — and it was always an inside joke for us to have those two be the ones that encounter the whales and just how crazy that is. There's something funny about it to me, personally.

It's very funny.

Yeah, but it's also really cool. I'm from the Bay Area and SeaWorld is very popularized in culture and I was at Sundance when "Blackfish" was at Sundance, and that movie wrecked me. And we had a place called Marine World when I was coming up, and they had orcas and people who would do tricks with orcas and everything, and I associated the orca with this friendly animal that does tricks and everything. And when I learned what they really are, I was like, "Whoa." [laughs] So I always thought it was a little bit comical, for this thing that's so dangerous to look like it looks, and to be so massive and kind of crazy. So it was something for us that should be awesome and awe-inspiring, but also a little bit like, "What the F?" You know what I'm saying? Like, "What's going on here?" And the fact that it was Okoye who sees it and then has to go report back was always a little inside joke between the creators.

