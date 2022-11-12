Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Establishes Namor's Deeper Connection To The Marvel Universe

In the film, Namor nonchalantly speaks to Shuri about being a mutant. To Shuri, that's nothing too revelatory — after all, Namor does have superhuman strength and winged feet. However, to fans of the MCU, the fact that Namor uses the word "mutant" has vast repercussions for the MCU.

Mutants have been a hot point of discussion ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, now called 20th Century Studios. With Marvel Studios now able to incorporate characters from the "X-Men" series of comics, eagle-eyed fans have patiently waited for the first mention of mutants in the MCU. While the first hint of mutants came from the finale of "Ms. Marvel," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is arguably the first confirmation of their existence in the MCU. Namor is famous in the comics for being considered the first mutant ever published, so it's fitting he's the first to be revealed in the MCU (and likely not the last).

There haven't been any official announcements about mutant or X-Men-focused projects at Marvel Studios yet, besides the upcoming "Deadpool 3," which will feature the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. Nevertheless, Namor's journey in the MCU has just begun, with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" establishing the ancient power of Talokan and its mutant ruler as something to look out for in the MCU's near future. Whether he comes into play in a future "X-Men" film or comes into conflict with another world power besides Wakanda, Namor's MCU roots run deep.