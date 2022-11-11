One Of The Coolest Scenes In Black Panther Wakanda Forever Recalls Great Aquatic Horror

In the film, Wakanda is a nation that has traditionally been known as the only source of the most powerful (and rare) element in the world, vibranium. After Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) doubles down on her refusal to allow anyone outside Wakanda access to that resource, the other nations of the world go searching on their own to see if any vibranium exists elsewhere. Thanks to an assist from tech genius Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), the USA discovers that some vibranium exists far below the surface of the sea.

Sending an expedition out to this source on a ship equipped with the latest and greatest in diving and mining technology, the Americans begin to study and collect the Vibranium they find as the project head Dr. Graham (Lake Bell) supervises late one night. However, as the divers in the ocean are suddenly attacked by some creatures (or people? Or both?), the crew on deck begin willfully walking off the ship to their death, apparently lured by a mysterious song sung by something out in the ocean.

It turns out that the people responsible for this attack are the Talokan, a nation of enhanced humans who have lived deep beneath the sea for thousands of years. As Dr. Graham loses control of the situation and attempts to leave by helicopter, she's stopped by the leader of the Talokan, a man with mutant powers named Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía). His attack on her chopper is even more brutal, shocking, and ominous than that of his brethren.