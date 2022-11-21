Danai Gurira Talks Okoye's Big Wakanda Forever Moments, Including That Bridge Fight [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Okoye has a really big journey in the film, including getting a new suit. What was it like performing in that suit, and did you give any feedback or input on what it looked like?

I actually had no input on what it looked like. How she ends up with that suit is very much a journey of a lot of shifts and changes for her, but there's an aspect of her journey, her grieving and her shifting as a result of what happens in the film, that causes her to end up where she ends up with the suit. [The suit] is a very different experience altogether, but it also represents a shift for her that, whether or not she wanted it, that's who she is now.

You also have some really impressive fighting scenes in the movie. I'm thinking specifically of the sequence in Boston on the bridge over the Charles River. Can you talk a little bit about how you prepared for that and how you prepared to act against seeing an orca and a blue whale jumping up in front of you?

It was very arduously intense to learn that fight. I also incurred some little injuries here and there, so I was dealing with physical therapy. But funnily, PT after an injury can make you stronger in an area than you were before — so it was a very interesting physical journey to get to the point where those fights were in my body. And then I got really maniacal about it. I was wanting to train all the time and I was pushing to get trained and they're like, "We're not training until Thursday." I was like, "No, no, no — I'm coming in tomorrow, which is Tuesday, and I need you to just give me a corner, a mat, and my trainer, and I'm good."

So I was kind of that person who was a little all over it all the time, because I just really wanted to get to the point where it wasn't a thought and I wasn't thinking when I was doing it. That's where you have to get to by the day. And that requires so much drilling, and so much work, and so much connection to the psychology behind what you're doing in the scene. Eventually, when the film comes out, I'll release some ... there is tape on my phone — I record on my phone every single rehearsal, because then I'd go home and study it, show it to my trainer, and deal with my form. So I'm just going to release some of those videos.