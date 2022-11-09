Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Raised By Wolves Star Travis Fimmel

It takes a certain kind of actor to commit completely to a massive space opera like "Dune," but Fimmel is basically made for this franchise. As Ragnar on "Vikings" he was a historical hottie who broke hearts and skulls, priming him for any old school combat. And as Marcus on "Raised by Wolves," he was an atheist who became the leader of a cult after ingesting android parts and infecting himself with godhood, essentially. Oh, and he also played the lead character in Duncan Jones's unfairly maligned "Warcraft" movie. Stick this man's hand in the pain box already!

"Dune: The Sisterhood" is based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and will follow the Harkonnen Sisters, played by Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Together they will found the sect known as the Bene Gesserit, who are the powerful magic users that we saw in "Dune: Part One." Fimmel's character is also described as trying to side with the Emperor, which probably won't end well for him given what we know about the future of the Bene Gesserit. What is it with Fimmel and playing doomed men?

The cast also includes Indira Varma, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Faoileann Cunningham. We can probably expect "Dune: The Sisterhood" sometime in late 2023, around the scheduled November release for "Dune: Part Two."