Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Raised By Wolves Star Travis Fimmel
Talk about a match made in heaven — "Raised by Wolves" star Travis Fimmel has joined the cast of the upcoming HBO Max series "Dune: The Sisterhood." According to Variety, Fimmel, who played religious zealot Marcus on "Raised by Wolves" and starred as Ragnar Lothbrok on hit History Channel series "Vikings," will play a soldier named Desmond Hart. Could Desmond Hart be like Jason Momoa's character Duncan Idaho but for "The Sisterhood"? One can only hope.
Details are still somewhat scant for the "Dune" prequel series, which will take place 10,000 years before the events of "Dune: Part One," but Fimmel being added to the equation is definitely a huge bonus. After all, if anyone can handle the kind of wild and weird genre storytelling that happens in a "Dune" series, it's going to be the guy that played the most fascinating character on "Raised by Wolves." Seriously, "Raised by Wolves" raised the bar on weird and made even "Westworld" pale in comparison. At least if we can't have more of that good, religion-inspired sci-fi series, we can have Fimmel in a "Dune" spin-off. The spice must flow, or something.
An excellent casting decision
It takes a certain kind of actor to commit completely to a massive space opera like "Dune," but Fimmel is basically made for this franchise. As Ragnar on "Vikings" he was a historical hottie who broke hearts and skulls, priming him for any old school combat. And as Marcus on "Raised by Wolves," he was an atheist who became the leader of a cult after ingesting android parts and infecting himself with godhood, essentially. Oh, and he also played the lead character in Duncan Jones's unfairly maligned "Warcraft" movie. Stick this man's hand in the pain box already!
"Dune: The Sisterhood" is based on the novel "Sisterhood of Dune" by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and will follow the Harkonnen Sisters, played by Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson. Together they will found the sect known as the Bene Gesserit, who are the powerful magic users that we saw in "Dune: Part One." Fimmel's character is also described as trying to side with the Emperor, which probably won't end well for him given what we know about the future of the Bene Gesserit. What is it with Fimmel and playing doomed men?
The cast also includes Indira Varma, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Faoileann Cunningham. We can probably expect "Dune: The Sisterhood" sometime in late 2023, around the scheduled November release for "Dune: Part Two."