The Limited Edition Dune Pain Box Finally Ends The Tyranny Of Home Releases You Can't Put Your Hand Inside

If you have no idea what a pain box is (and you're confused about the limited edition of it all), you're probably not alone. While you might remember the word "gom jabbar" from watching "Dune" or reading "Dune" or just being a person who has soaked up some "Dune" pop culture knowledge along the way, there's one item Herbert didn't really name in the "Dune" universe and that's the box that's used alongside the gom jabbar (AKA the poisoned needle). What Walmart is calling a "Limited Edition Pain Box" is the box that the Reverend Mother (Charlotte Rampling) tells Paul (Timothée Chalamet) to put his hand in as she holds up the poison needle to his neck. It's a very cool and affecting scene in both the book in the movie, but we never get a name for that creepy little box, just this brief explanation from the Reverend Mother:

You will feel pain in this hand within the box. Pain. But! Withdraw the hand and I'll touch your neck with my gom jabbar – the death so swift it's like the fall of the headsman's axe. Withdraw your hand and the gom jabbar takes you. Understand?

So, you know, Walmart wasn't technically wrong to call it a "Limited Edition Pain Box," because it is a box that produces pure pain (in the book/movie) and one day they will stop making them, but it is incredibly weird.