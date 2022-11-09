Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Trailer: Love Will Give You Life

Just as we heard in the first teaser from this past summer, McGregor's Sebastian J. Cricket tells us that this is a story that you may think you know, but you don't. Unlike the aforementioned House of Mouse iterations, this "Pinocchio" from the award-winning filmmaker behind "Pan's Labyrinth" and "The Shape of Water" with co-writer Patrick McHale is a bit darker and unafraid to tackle some heavier topics (just as GDT has been known to do throughout his career). Or, to put it another way, the streamer's latest take on this legendary fable that seems reminiscent of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" by way of "Silent Hill" doesn't sand out any of the rough wooden edges that could give you splinters.

For example, in the trailer, David Bradley's Geppetto is grieving a terrible loss when Pinocchio comes into his life. Then, we see the woodcarver at the grave of a young boy as he brushes snow off the headstone. The haunting images depicted by this striking animation style and the signature storytelling of del Toro will surely leave the audience in tears when the credits roll on this story about finding where you belong. I mean, it'll probably be a good idea to have some tissues ready when Tilda Swinton's Wood Sprite (who steps in for the Blue Fairy in this reimagining) delivers the line, "You never know how long you have with someone until they're gone." Whether you're ready or not, del Toro is ready to hit you right in the feels with a whimsical adventure about the life-giving power of love, which is probably the exact thing you want around the holidays.

"Pinnochio" is currently playing in select theaters and will debut on Netflix on December 9, 2022.