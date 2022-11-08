Here's What The Cannibals Of Bones & All Were Actually Eating On Set [Exclusive]

Seeing "Bones & All" at its Venice Film Festival premiere, I was really swept up in its magic. Being a major horror junkie, I silently prayed in the days leading up to our screening that the film would be adequately bloody considering the context — and when all was said and done, I was far from disappointed on that front. Those effects are top-notch, and it actually ended up being more blood-splattered and, in its extremity, more true to life than I anticipated it to be. Not that I expected original "Evil Dead" level effects or anything, but the shock of the gory scenes is essential to how the film pulls off this magical, almost dreamlike feel that only dissipates when the characters are at their most primal.

Guadagnino's film expertly melds horror and romance to the point that it doesn't deprive us of either of those tones. It's a delicate balance, but this film has proven itself to be a shining example of how to marry horror with romance and drama in a way that all of those genres have their spotlights within the story in a major, effective way.

"Bones & All" will premiere in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 18, 2022 and within the rest of the United States on November 23, 2022.