Here's What The Cannibals Of Bones & All Were Actually Eating On Set [Exclusive]
One of the most enigmatic aspects of Luca Guadagnino's latest film, "Bones & All," is its gore. It's not a spoiler to say that the film is about cannibals, nor is it a spoiler to tell you that it's also a love story, either. You don't typically find love near cannibals, but Guadagnino's story strives to tell a different sort of tale. With cannibals come blood, and with blood comes practical effects — which leads us to a burning question about what all of that gore was made out of.
In a soon-to-be-published interview, /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui spoke with star Taylor Russell, who plays the innocent and enigmatic Maren, about her work in Luca Guadagnino's cannibal love story, and what they were eating on set when they were supposedly eating other humans:
"On a very practical note, Luca said that we were eating corn syrup. But I know that I wasn't, because I remember the incredible effects team and the team who were handling all of that sort of stuff told me that it was maraschino cherries, dark chocolate, and Fruit Roll-Ups. If that sounds good to you, cool. If it doesn't, fair enough. But it was very sweet and [tastier] than anything else maybe you could imagine."
A delicate balance
Seeing "Bones & All" at its Venice Film Festival premiere, I was really swept up in its magic. Being a major horror junkie, I silently prayed in the days leading up to our screening that the film would be adequately bloody considering the context — and when all was said and done, I was far from disappointed on that front. Those effects are top-notch, and it actually ended up being more blood-splattered and, in its extremity, more true to life than I anticipated it to be. Not that I expected original "Evil Dead" level effects or anything, but the shock of the gory scenes is essential to how the film pulls off this magical, almost dreamlike feel that only dissipates when the characters are at their most primal.
Guadagnino's film expertly melds horror and romance to the point that it doesn't deprive us of either of those tones. It's a delicate balance, but this film has proven itself to be a shining example of how to marry horror with romance and drama in a way that all of those genres have their spotlights within the story in a major, effective way.
"Bones & All" will premiere in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 18, 2022 and within the rest of the United States on November 23, 2022.