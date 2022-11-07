I'm Totally Fine Star Harvey Guillén Thinks We Could All Use An Escape [Exclusive Interview]

What was your impression when you read this guy on the page?

I was excited. The whole thing came to be when I was on set for "Shadows” and ["I'm Totally Fine" producer] Kyle [Newacheck] was directing an episode. And he was just like, "Hey, man. I got this movie I'm doing. I think there's a part in it for you." And I was like, "Oh, really? Cool." I said, "What is he, or what does he play?" He was like, "Oh, he's a DJ." And I was like, "Oh. I never played a DJ before. Okay."

So that already was enticing to me, to play something different that I don't usually get to play. And then when I read the scene, I was like, "Oh, this is so fun and great," and the idea that he's basically DJing for a girl whose friend has passed away, who's not there, but she's talking to this friend who's not tangible and is no longer there. And he's like, "I want to show you my goods. I'm a really good DJ."

I think his whole goal is to get a residency in Vegas or Ibiza or something, and he can't let one audience member not hear how good he is. And so, he takes the opportunity. If he has to entice her with molly to let him play, then, by all means, let's do it.

Even with limited screen time, do you still think a lot about backstory or what this guy's up to on a Wednesday night?

Yeah. I feel like he started off as a DJ at parties, connecting to the auxiliary cord with his phone, and then somebody walked by and was like, "Cool jams" or something, and he's like, "Yeah?" And he just got really excited, like, "I'm really good at this," and then slowly started doing friends' birthday parties, or bar mitzvahs, or quinceañeras. And then people are like, "Yeah. Yeah, you're good." And then he gets more hyped, and he's like, "Yeah, this is my calling."

Then he goes and purchases a glow-up jacket because he wants people to really have a good time, and he knows what his audience is. His demo is definitely a young audience that probably is rolling on molly or something. He wants everyone to have the complete experience, so he provides the music and the light shows. He's everything at once.

Do you live in Los Angeles at the moment?

I do.

You meet a lot of DJs there. Were you drawing from certain personalities that you've met over the years?

I have a lot of friends who are DJs in L.A., and I just think about it all the time. It's like, "Yeah, L.A. needs so many DJs," because there's a DJ for everything. You go to a shop, or a boutique thrift store, and there's a DJ in there. And so they're like, "Oh, cool, there's a DJ while I shop for a vintage jacket."

I think everyone, at one point or another, might think they can be a DJ. Everyone thinks that their music or their taste in music is so good. "It's just because you just haven't heard my list, you haven't heard my playlist." And so, I think everyone has gone through that stage. But I think he really is committed to it. So, Twisted is really like, "This is who I am. This is who I am, and this is what I'm meant to do."

I like to think that, shortly after that, he took that ride and dropped his demo to some exec, and they got him hooked up, and he's playing the summer festival in Ibiza.

Honestly, he seems like a sweet guy, too.

I think so, too. I think that, is he cutthroat [enough] to be a DJ and a top-notch DJ? I don't know. But I think that he is living in a head space where he believes himself, and he's going to go for it, and he's going to just do his best. Because that's all his mom ever asked him to do is just "Do your best, honey." I think he's going to do his best, and hopefully it gets him to the top. He knows he has the goods, and he believes in himself more than anyone. So, I like Twisted thinking that.