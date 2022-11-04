I'm Totally Fine Stars Natalie Morales And Jillian Bell Went To A Papa Roach Concert Together [Exclusive Interview]

Even given the situation, for you both, what made the friendship believable?

Morales: I think for your character [to Jillian], did it switch for you between, "This is my dead best friend's face and her memories" to "This is their own person who I actually like?"

Bell: Yeah, it takes a while. I think it would take someone a while, because if you're seeing someone that you love so much and now they're suddenly back, but they're giving some crazy explanation about being an alien, you'd be like, "I'm very confused, emotionally." I mean, not only is she mourning the loss of this person, but now they're back and have this wild story attached. I don't know when it turns over. I have a couple of moments where I'm like, it's starting to peel away and it's starting to become more a love for your character.

Morales: I could see that. I always thought it was like if you cloned your dog and then you were like, "Oh, I love you, because you're just my old dog." And then they started to behave differently 'cause they're a different thing. At what point would you be like, "Oh, you're your own thing."

Bell: Yeah. "I like you too, but..."

Morales: You just look like that other dog, yeah.

Natalie, playing an alien, how did you want to play it as someone getting used to being human?

Morales: Thank God for Jillian, because we were really counting on each other. I mean, we shot it mostly in order. With the voice that I'm doing, I was trying to make it more like something that she got more used to speaking towards the end, and charting that. More used to being in her body, and more used to her, and growing with emotion throughout the movie.

Bell: I think that's so much harder than what my character's arc had to be. I mean, I definitely have a tough one, but because it's very emotional. But I feel like the words are all guiding me there, whereas with yours, you have to make sure that it's not as high as this one and not as low as where it's going to. Not as connected as to being a human and using your mouth suckers. So, it's a really beautiful thing you did.