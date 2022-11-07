David Harbour Thinks Hopper Deserves Peace In Stranger Things ... But Isn't So Sure He'll Get It

Jim Hopper (David Harbour) has gone through the wringer over the course of 4 seasons of "Stranger Things." The man lost his daughter, carried out the ultimate sacrifice, and went through literal hell while being locked up in a Russian prison for months. Season 4 of the show ended on a note of hope for Hopper after he gets rescued by Joyce (Winona Ryder) and reunites with El (Millie Bobby Brown). However, Hawkins is currently on the verge of an apocalypse, and season 5 might or might not guarantee a good time for poor Hopper, at least according to David Harbour.

Harbour spoke to Total Film about Hopper's fate in the final season of "Stranger Things" for the magazine's December 2022 issue (available for sale on November 10, 2022). The actor talked about having "some idea of the shape and structure" of the final season, although a full script has not been made available to him yet. While talking about the concept of complex morality in the show, Harbour mused whether Hopper will be able to get the peace he deserves:

"I certainly think that Hopper is someone who's been through a lot. I think he deserves peace, so I'd like to see that achieved. But the real question you have to ask yourself is: are the Duffers Dickensian? Or are they Kafka-esque? Do they [the Duffer Brothers] believe in the big turkey dinner at the end of 'A Christmas Carol?' I wonder myself, you know? I'm very curious to see how it unfolds."

While it is unclear whether the Duffer brothers will take a Dickensian or Kafkaesque route to Hopper's eventual fate, they certainly do believe in doling out unfair character deaths, which will hopefully not be the case for season 5.